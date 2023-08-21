IG Punjab provides guidance to DSPs under training for a successful professional career

LAHORE - DSPs under training from Sindh Police, met by IG Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar had a meeting at the Central Police Office. DSPs under training from Sindh Police provided briefings to IG Punjab and senior police officers about their training and field attach­ments. IG Punjab visited the State of the Art police Station Mozang Lahore. Under train­ing officers observed practical workings of various sections, including Front Desk, Police Station Record Management, Operations, and Investigation Divisions. Sindh Police DSPs presented traditional caps and cultural turbans to IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Additional IG Establishment Raja Rafat Mukhtar, and DIG Headquar­ters Humayun Bashir Tarar. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar provided guidance to DSPs un­der training for a successful professional career. He men­tioned that the presentations given by young officers reflect deep insights and challenges of field duties. IG Punjab directed young police officers to com­plete their remaining training with dedication and hard work and to utilize modern technol­ogy for the protection of lives, property, and crime control in society. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar emphasised creating an easy delivery of public services alongside crime prevention. He urged to maintain empathy and positive behaviour while serv­ing citizens. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Es­tablishment Zeeshan Asghar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and other officers were also present at the occasion.