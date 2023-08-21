Imaan Mazari, ex-lawmaker Ali Wazir arrested: Police

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police on Sunday said they had arrested hu­man rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and former lawmaker Ali Wazir “for investigation” hours after the activist posted on social media platform X that unidenti­fied people were break­ing into her home.

“Islamabad Capital Police has arrested Ali Wazir and Imaan Maz­ari,” the police said on X (formerly Twitter). “Both suspects were wanted by the Islam­abad Police for inves­tigation. All action will be taken in accordance with law.” The police did not specify what case they were investigating the human rights lawyer and the lawmaker from South Waziristan in.

It added that the news issued by the public rela­tions department of the Islamabad Capital Police should be accepted as correct. “No one is autho­rised to give a statement from a police station.” The development comes after Imaan posted on X in the early hours of Sun­day that “unknown per­sons breaking down my home cameras banging gate jumped over”.

About an hour later, her mother, former PTI leader Shireen Mazari, posted that “police­women, plainclothes people and r ager (sic) types took my daugh­ter away after breaking down our front door”. “We asked who they had come for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house,” Shireen said.