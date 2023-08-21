Imaan Mazari, ex-lawmaker Ali Wazir arrested: Police

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police on Sunday said they had arrested human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and former lawmaker Ali Wazir “for investigation” hours after the activist posted on social media platform X that unidentified people were breaking into her home.
“Islamabad Capital Police has arrested Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari,” the police said on X (formerly Twitter). “Both suspects were wanted by the Islamabad Police for investigation. All action will be taken in accordance with law.” The police did not specify what case they were investigating the human rights lawyer and the lawmaker from South Waziristan in.
It added that the news issued by the public relations department of the Islamabad Capital Police should be accepted as correct. “No one is authorised to give a statement from a police station.” The development comes after Imaan posted on X in the early hours of Sunday that “unknown persons breaking down my home cameras banging gate jumped over”.
About an hour later, her mother, former PTI leader Shireen Mazari, posted that “policewomen, plainclothes people and r ager (sic) types took my daughter away after breaking down our front door”. “We asked who they had come for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house,” Shireen said.