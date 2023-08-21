Inter-provincial drug peddler held

MUZAFFARGARH - Police claimed to have raided against Inter-provincial drug peddler gang and arrested a drug peddler and recov­ered huge quantity of drugs worth millions of rupee from his possession. According to spokesperson for police, Ad­ditional SHO SO Afsar Shan Mehdi along with his team raided and stopped a vehicle coming from Ziarat. Police recovered 27600 grams hash­ish and 920 gramme ice dur­ing checking and arrested drug peddler Imranullah alias Ashraf. Case registered against the accused. DPO Syed Husnain Haider appreciated the police team and said that district police would continue raids against criminal ele­ments on permanent basis.

ESCALATING INFLATION POSES CHALLENGES IN EDUCATION SECTOR

The education sector is grappling with the profound impacts of escalating infla­tion, as both students and parents find themselves in the financial strain caused by soaring costs. The citizens namely Muhammad Was­eem, Nadeem, Abdul Qayyum Sheikh Rashid, and many others shed light on the stark impact of inflation on dif­ferent articles being used in education sectors including stationary, pencils, books in the private sector, etc. “Over the past three months, the prices of essential statio­nery goods have surged by an alarming 30 percent. This alarming trend is exempli­fied by the shocking 300-ru­pee increase in the price of books from private schools.

Even the most basic items, such as pencils, have seen their prices double, shifting from a modest 10 rupees to an inflated range of 20-25 rupees. The rising cost of pa­pers has also compounded the issue further,” said citi­zens while talking to APP.

Worries among guardians had deepened due to infla­tionary pressures and it re­quired immediate attention of the government to curb it.

“The pursuit of education will become an arduous task. The rising costs threaten not only to hinder the progress of the nation’s literacy rate but also to shatter the aspirations of educated individuals who dream of a brighter future,” said parents. However, on the part of Shopkeepers, they said, “The mounting prices are due to new taxes imposed by the government. Amid this strug­gle, students, their parents, and the stationery vendors had united in their plea to the gov­ernment for intervention.