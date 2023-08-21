Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Jump Shooters, KBBC win in 8th Essa Lab Basketball tourney 

STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Two more matches have been decided in the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament be­ing organized with the per­mission of KBBA at the In­ternational Abdul Nasser Basketball Court. In the first match, Jump Shooters Club defeated NN Warriors by 40-33. For Jump Shooters, Ahmed Ali scored 14 points, Haris Khan 10 and Madani 5 points. In the second match, Karachi Basketball Club de­feated NN Warriors by 65-49. For winners, Daniyal Ahmed scored 16 points, Abdullah Imam 15, Haseeb Khokhar 12 and Zain Ch 10 points, while Talha Khan and Wasif Khan scored 15 points each and Salim Subhani scored 10 for the losing club.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023