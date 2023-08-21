 Jump Shooters, KBBC win in 8th Essa Lab Basketball tourney 

LAHORE - Two more matches have been decided in the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament be­ing organized with the per­mission of KBBA at the In­ternational Abdul Nasser Basketball Court. In the first match, Jump Shooters Club defeated NN Warriors by 40-33. For Jump Shooters, Ahmed Ali scored 14 points, Haris Khan 10 and Madani 5 points. In the second match, Karachi Basketball Club de­feated NN Warriors by 65-49. For winners, Daniyal Ahmed scored 16 points, Abdullah Imam 15, Haseeb Khokhar 12 and Zain Ch 10 points, while Talha Khan and Wasif Khan scored 15 points each and Salim Subhani scored 10 for the losing club.