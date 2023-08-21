Khairpur maid death case: Medical report confirms physical torture, suggests sexual assault

KARACHI - Medical report into the Ranipur maid torture case has confirmed that the minor victim was tortured before death while it also suggested she have been sexually assaulted.
The report finalised by Dr Aqeel Ahmed Qureshi, Dr Amanullah Bhangwar, Dr Jawaid Ahmed Qureshi, Dr Sultan Rajpar and Dr Yasmeen Jokhio and assisted by Hyderabad and Karachi police surgeons Dr Waqar Ahmad Shaikh and Dr Summaiya Syed said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition with bluish discolouration on the right side of the face and forehead, and greenish mottled discolouration over the left side of the face, neck and shoulder.
It highlighted the victim’s abdomen was distended while hands, feet and knees were blackish with wrinkled skin, besides also having a reddish blister on the right side of the perianal region. The report also confirmed bruises over the right side of her forehead and both eyes and said that there was also bruising on her right upper chest and back while the front side of both her arms and forearms were also bruised.
The report highlighted that the injuries occurred before her death. The medical board also suggested sexual assault.
The medical report added that multiple swabs have been forwarded for confirmation of the findings.
The deceased girl was employed as a domestic maid at a haveli (mansion) owned by local influential Pir Asad Shah — who is now in custody — in Khairpur’s Ranipur area and was found dead under mysterious circumstances earlier this week.
A case was subsequently lodged on the complaint of her mother, Shabnam Khatoon, under Sections 302 (intentional murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Ranipur police station and an investigation was initiated.