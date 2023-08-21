Khairpur maid death case: Medical report confirms physical torture, suggests sexual assault

KARACHI - Medical report into the Ranipur maid torture case has confirmed that the minor victim was tortured before death while it also suggest­ed she have been sexually assaulted.

The report finalised by Dr Aqeel Ahmed Qureshi, Dr Amanul­lah Bhangwar, Dr Jawaid Ahmed Qureshi, Dr Sultan Rajpar and Dr Yasmeen Jokhio and assisted by Hy­derabad and Karachi police sur­geons Dr Waqar Ahmad Shaikh and Dr Summaiya Syed said the body was in an advanced stage of decom­position with bluish discoloura­tion on the right side of the face and forehead, and greenish mottled dis­colouration over the left side of the face, neck and shoulder.

It highlighted the victim’s abdomen was distended while hands, feet and knees were blackish with wrinkled skin, besides also having a reddish blis­ter on the right side of the perianal re­gion. The report also confirmed bruises over the right side of her forehead and both eyes and said that there was also bruising on her right upper chest and back while the front side of both her arms and forearms were also bruised.

The report highlighted that the in­juries occurred before her death. The medical board also suggested sexual assault.

The medical report added that multiple swabs have been forward­ed for confirmation of the findings.

The deceased girl was employed as a domestic maid at a haveli (man­sion) owned by local influential Pir Asad Shah — who is now in custo­dy — in Khairpur’s Ranipur area and was found dead under mysterious circumstances earlier this week.

A case was subsequently lodged on the complaint of her mother, Shab­nam Khatoon, under Sections 302 (intentional murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in further­ance of a common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Rani­pur police station and an investiga­tion was initiated.