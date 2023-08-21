Monday, August 21, 2023
KP CM condemns NW blast, extends condolence to victims’ families

APP
August 21, 2023
Peshawar   -  Strongly condemning the heart-wrenching incident in North Waziristan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow and unequivocal condemnation for the explosion that claimed the lives of 11 labourers in the Shawal area.

The CM denounced the heinous act of violence that resulted in the loss of innocent lives and disrupted the peace of the region.

In this time of grief and shock, Azam Khan extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

He assured them that the government stood by them and would provide all necessary support during this difficult period.

He said, “Our prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones.”

“We share in their pain and are committed to assisting them in any way,” he added.

The CM prayed for the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured and urged patience and strength for the bereaved families.

