Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kyrgyzstan business leader invites Pakistani traders for collaboration and investment in food industry

APP
August 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Zhumadil Egemberdiev, leader of the Kyrgyzstan business delegation currently visiting Pakistan on Sunday extended an invitation to Pakistani traders to visit his country for mutually identifying areas of collaboration, investment avenues, and joint ventures, especially in the food industry.
During an interaction with the Pakistani business community on the last leg of the tour, he said he held marathons fruitful meetings and recognized the immense potential that lies in fostering economic ties between the two countries, said a news release issued here.
He said, “He will be eager to welcome the Pak delegation to Kyrgyzstan to further explore the exciting avenues of collaboration and joint ventures said adding that the primary focus of this visit will be to delve into opportunities within the food industry, as well as identifying potential investment prospects across various sectors.” 
He said, “He believed that by combining our strengths and expertise, we can create mutually beneficial partnerships that will contribute to the growth of both our economies.”
He hoped, “The Pak delegation will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions, networking sessions, and site visits that will provide you with valuable insights into the business landscape of Kyrgyzstan.” 
Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan Meher Kashif Younis present on the occasion said, “His prime aim is to facilitate an environment where ideas can flourish, collaborations can take root, and partnerships can be nurtured.”
He said, “Egemberdiev,a shareholder of “Shoro “ company, and his team will ensure that the Pak delegation visit is both productive and memorable, offering first-hand experiences of Kyrgyz hospitality and culture.”
He said, “This is a remarkable chance to embark on a journey of business expansion and innovation.”
“Let us join hands and create a foundation for prosperous ventures that will leave a lasting impact on our economies,” he added.

Ambulance services

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023