Local PPP office-bearer shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI-Unidentified armed men gunned a local office bearer of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Abidabad area of Ittihad Town in Karachi, police said on Sunday. According to details, armed men riding a motorcycle shot dead Shaukat Hammad outside his residence and sped the scene of crime. SSP Keamari Faizan Ali said that the incident seems to be outcome of resistance during robbery. However, the SSP said that evidences have been collected and police was investigating after registering a case into the incident. Meanwhile, the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar while taking notice of the killing of PPP leader Shaukat Hammad in Baldia Town, has directed the Police to arrest the killer immediately. He had also sought a detailed report of the incident from the Additional IGP Karachi.

The Caretaker CM directed to control snatching of mobile phones and other incidents in the city. Baqar said that the protection of the life and property of the citizens was the primary responsibility of the police.

ARREST OF PPP WORKERS’ KILLERS DEMANDED

General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani have demanded the arrest of killers, involved in the killing of two local PPP workers.

While condemning the killing of PPP workers in a communique here on Sunday, Waqar Mehdi demanded of the Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister to investigate the two incidents of the killings. He said that the trrorists and their patrons were trying to disrupt the peace of the city under a conspiracy.

Saeed Ghani condemned the killing of Senior Vice President of PPP UC 31 Shaukat Hamad Baloch in Baldia Town Abidabad area and one another. He said that the two active local workers of PPP had been martyred in the last 4 days.