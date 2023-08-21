Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI celebrates his 60th birthday today

Agencies
August 21, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

RABAT- Morocco’s King Mohammed VI is set to celebrate his 60th birthday today (Monday) away from the public eye, as challenges abound almost a quarter century after he ascended the throne. The monarch is credited with effectively maintaining stability in a volatile region -- in part through suppressing criticism as well as modernising the economy and pursuing assertive diplomacy. But his efforts have fallen short in addressing the profound inequalities that continue to plague Moroccan society. In his latest speech on July 30, the king called for “achieving new milestones on the path of progress and creating projects of greater scope, worthy of the Moroccan people”. Since his coronation on July 23, 1999 following the death of his father Hassan II, the monarch has retained a firm grip on economic policy, foreign affairs, and defence and security in his North African nation.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023