Motorway Accident

In yet another accident on the motorway, at least 18 people died and 11 others were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus caught fire after crashing into a pickup truck near Pindi Bhattian. This tragedy once again underscores the lack of safety measures and precautions that continue to threaten the lives of many passengers and travellers. It is unfortunate to see that despite the high frequency of such accidents, the authorities have failed to implement any concrete measures to create a safer transport environment for all.

Reports reveal that the driver of the passenger bus fell asleep on the steering wheel and lost control of the vehicle. This is criminal negligence that the transport company should be held responsible for. Whether it is the appropriate rotation of shifts to avoid driving fatigue, or proper training of drivers, these private transport companies must be held accountable. Furthermore, a passenger who survived the fatal crash reported that petrol was leaking from the vehicle, which further added to the intensity of the explosion.

It is disheartening to witness a continuous rise in the number of such accidents, and the details of this latest crash reveal multiple negligent actions that resulted in the loss of lives. This highlights a blatant disregard for passenger safety and a lack of responsibility on the part of those entrusted with ensuring the well-being of passengers. The fact that the bus was allowed to operate in an unfit condition raises serious questions about the efficacy of safety regulations and inspections within the transportation industry.

This accident should prompt a broader reflection on road safety measures in Pakistan, and the government must take immediate steps to prioritise road safety initiatives, invest in infrastructure improvements and strengthen the enforcement of traffic regulations. Strict and regular vehicle inspections should be implemented to ensure that only well-maintained vehicles are allowed on the roads, while heavy-duty vehicles are restricted to specific hours of the day. Moreover, public awareness campaigns are essential to cultivate a culture of safety among drivers and passengers.

To prevent the loss of further innocent lives, immediate action is required by the government and provincial transport departments that have not done enough to address the matter. Just condolences will not suffice, and we need substantive measures to make the motorway safe for all passengers.