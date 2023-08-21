MQM-P calls for free, fair general elections

HYDERABAD-Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the constitution of Pakistan has laid down the procedure of holding free and fair elections and that law should be followed in letter and spirit.

Talking to the media at the Soyam of MQM-P’s Deputy Convener Kunwar Navid Jameel in Latifabad here on Sunday, Siddiqui observed that the recently conducted population census had shown an increase of 50 million people in the country’s population since the last census.

According to him, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was expected to carry out the delimitation of constituencies in light of the increased population.

Siddiqui expressed hope that the ECP with the support of the caretaker governments in the centre and the provinces would be able to conduct free and fair elections.

The MQM-P’s convener praised the departed soul for his unflinching support and loyalty towards the party and followers. He said the entire party and its supporters and followers were missing Jamil who passed away at a decisive time when the elections were around the corner. He recalled the services of Jamil when he was district Nazim of Hyderabad and his successive political contributions. The entire leadership of the MQM-P, Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, local leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a large number of other people attended Soyam and prayed for the departed soul.