Monday, August 21, 2023
Murree admin accelerates anti-encroachment operation

APP
August 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Murree administration has accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment operation and taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
According to an administration spokesman, “The enforcement team has demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Express Highway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.” 
The team also demolished illegal constructions at Minto Grill Second Cup in the Dana area.
The Municipal Corporation Murree, Civil Defence, and police teams were taking part in operations. 
The operations were being conducted on a daily basis to demolish illegal constructions and remove encroachments in Murree. 
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz said that the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.
Strict action would be taken against encroachers and building by-laws violators, Qasim Ijaz said adding, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

