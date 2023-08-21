Monday, August 21, 2023
Murtaza Solangi felicitates Maqbool Baqar on assuming office of CM

Web Desk
4:07 PM | August 21, 2023
Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi telephoned Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief Minister.

During the telephonic conversation, the two sides reiterated to extend all-out support to the Election Commission of Pakistan in conduct of free and fair elections.

The Information Minister also discussed with the Caretaker Chief Minister the case of slain journalist, Jan Muhammad Mehr.

The Caretaker Chief Minister apprised the Information Minister about the development on the case. He also felicitated Murtaza Solangi on assuming the office of the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

