 New Sports Minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah felicitated 

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Karachi Shooting Ball Treasurer Ijaz Ahmed and Pakistan Yoga Sports Federation President Khalid Brohi and others, in a statement, congratulated prominent surgeon Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah on becoming Caretaker Sports Minister of Sindh for the second time. They hoped that he will serve the sports in the entire province by maintaining the tradition of his late father Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, especially focusing on minor sports.