 New Sports Minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah felicitated 

STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2023
 LAHORE - Ka­rachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Mu­hammad Khan, Karachi Shoot­ing Ball Treasurer Ijaz Ahmed and Pakistan Yoga Sports Fed­eration President Khalid Brohi and others, in a statement, congratulated prominent sur­geon Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah on becoming Caretaker Sports Minister of Sindh for the sec­ond time. They hoped that he will serve the sports in the entire province by maintain­ing the tradition of his late fa­ther Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, especially focusing on minor sports.

