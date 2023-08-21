PAC directs FIA to probe alleged irregularities by foreign company

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the alleged irregularities by Singaporean builder of the stalled Creek Marina Project Karachi for depriving 300 allottees from billion of rupees and asked to blacklist the company if the allegations are true.

In response to the application written by the effectees of Creek Marina Project against the Singaporean company to PAC, the PAC has directed FIA that if any irregularity proved in the said matter then the company may be included in the Blacklist as per rules.

It is, therefore, requested that the comprehensive report thereof be furnished to PAC Secretariat at the earliest,” said the office memorandum issued by the PAC available with The Nation.

The allottees had moved to PAC against Singaporean Builder. In a letter written to the then PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, and available with the scribe, the effectees have requested for Inquiry into stalled-project, corruption, misappropriation of public lands, siphoning-off of funds & financial irregularities/ money laundering

Giving the details the letter said that Meinhardt Singapore Pte Ltd (Singaporean Company) had entered agreement in September 2004 with the DHA for the acquisition of land in Phase VIII of the Defence Housing Authority, Karachi (DHA) for the purpose of construction and development of a highrise residential project. An addendum was drawn to the Master Agreement on 05.05.2005 whereby several of the major terms and conditions of the initial Master Agreement were changed.

Along with the 1st Addendum the DHA also executed Sub-Lease dated 05.05.2005 in favour of CMPL.

It should be noted that it appeared that CMPL was a special vehicle company of MSPL, but as disclosed later in this letter, CMPL is not in any way owned by MSPL. The project was already severely delayed. No work had been undertaken by CMPL/MSPL. DHA agreed to amend the terms and conditions of the main agreement yet again by way Addendum Agreement in 2009.

With second addendum, it has been decided that the project to be completed in three phases by June, 2012. Project was halted and abandoned by MSPL/CMPL for nearly 8 years after the 2nd addendum. DHA had filed various suits/civil proceedings in the Sindh High Court in which it assailed that CMPL/MSPL and its owner were siphoning off public funds and committing Money Laundering. Criminal proceedings were also lodged by DHA in this same regard. An arrangement for carrying out construction was set out by consent of DHA and CMPL/ MSPL through court order dated July 15,2011.

CMPL/MSPL failed to adhere to the mechanism decided by the court and the project was completely abandoned. After years of dispute, a compromise was reached between DHA and CMPL/ MSPL by way of 3rd Addendum dated June 18, 2019.

In December of 2022 a WhatsApp group by the title “CMPL COMMUNITY” was started by an unknown person, where it was disclosed that the group was started to keep the allotees up to date on the development works being carried out by the developer.

Meinhardt Singapore Pte Limited (MSPL) and its self-declared owners are already under the investigation of the Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) for defrauding investors and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) through siphoning at least three billion rupees off the allottees of Creek Marina housing project the foreign firm had launched in 2005 in Karachi’s posh Defence neighbourhood, claimed the letter.

The delinquent foreign company, has not delivered a single apartment to its customers during last 18 years.

Khan, however, ceased to be the PAC chief after the dissolution of National Assembly on August 10. The new PAC chairman is expected to take up the issue once named by the new government.

Singaporean company Meinhardt Singapore Pte Ltd announced the launch of Pakistan’s first 6-star project in Karachi’s DHA in 2005. It’s been about two long decades that investors of the infamous Creek Marina project are waiting for the Singaporean developer to deliver their luxury apartments.

The allottees also alleged that the foreign company has never built a single apartment.

After getting evasive answers from the local management of Creek Marina, the flat owners have lodged complaints against the MSPL and its owners with Sindh High Court, National Accountability Bureau, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA investigated the scam and has initially found that a local official of MSPL, has been laundering millions of dollars to his associates in Singapore through illegal banking channels. The company has been sending its ill-gotten earnings abroad through fake accounts it had unlawfully opened in local banks.

It is legally binding upon the foreign firms to get an approval from the Board of Investment (BOI) if they wanted to open a local bank account. The Singaporean company never sought such permission, according to FIA.

In this regard, it is estimated that over Rs. 3 Billion of public money along has been misappropriated or siphoned off from around 300 effectees.

The scribe has tried to trace Pakistan’s based spokesperson of the company for comments, but no one was available.