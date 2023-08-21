PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Pub­lic Relations has released a short documentary to pay homage to the country’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Offi­cer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 52nd martyr­dom anniversary.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951. Having a dream of defend­ing the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got a commission on March 14, 1971, in the 51st GD (P) course. He was later posted to No 2 Squadron sta­tioned at Masroor for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah, a PAF news release said. On Au­gust 20, 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice. On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rah­man, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 to­wards India. Rashid battled to take back the air­craft’s controls and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border.