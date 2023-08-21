PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations has released a short documentary to pay homage to the country’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary.
Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951. Having a dream of defending the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got a commission on March 14, 1971, in the 51st GD (P) course. He was later posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Masroor for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah, a PAF news release said. On August 20, 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice. On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India. Rashid battled to take back the aircraft’s controls and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border.