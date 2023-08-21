Monday, August 21, 2023
Pakistan Army continues relief activities in flood-hit areas

Web Desk
2:39 PM | August 21, 2023
National

 Pakistan Army is continuing extensive relief activities in the areas recently affected by the floods.

The areas hit by the flood include Ganda Singh Wala, Dhap Sari, Attari, Ghati Kalanger, Ullake, Jumma Wala, Kamalpura, Bakarke, and Najabat.

The military's rescue teams are involved in shifting the people to safer places by using boats.

Furthermore, sixteen tons of free ration have been distributed amongst the affected families. These relief packages include essential food items such as flour, pulses, rice, ghee, and milk. The distribution of ration has been ongoing in areas like Talwaar Pul, Thatti Bakhsi, and Najabat.

Arrangements have been made to provide essential medical aid to the flood victims.

