Monday, August 21, 2023
 PCB saddened with the passing of former Test cricketer Naushad Ali 

August 21, 2023
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through its Chairman, members of Management Committee, Board execu­tives and employees, has ex­pressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test cricketer Naushad Ali today. He was 79. Mr. Naush­ad Ali, wicketkeeper-batter, featured in six Test matches – all against New Zealand in 1965. He had served the PCB as the manager of the Paki­stan men’s team and had also served as a match referee. In a message, PCB Manage­ment Committee Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest con­dolences on the sad demise of Mr. Naushad Ali. “We share the grief of his friends and family and extend our deep­est sympathies.”

