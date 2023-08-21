 PCB saddened with the passing of former Test cricketer Naushad Ali 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through its Chairman, members of Management Committee, Board executives and employees, has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test cricketer Naushad Ali today. He was 79. Mr. Naushad Ali, wicketkeeper-batter, featured in six Test matches – all against New Zealand in 1965. He had served the PCB as the manager of the Pakistan men’s team and had also served as a match referee. In a message, PCB Management Committee Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr. Naushad Ali. “We share the grief of his friends and family and extend our deepest sympathies.”