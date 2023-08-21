PM Kakar lauds Saudi Arabia for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world during the Hajj season, particularly for the Pakistani pilgrims.

He expressed the hope that Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would continue to receive special treatment from the Saudi side. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister of Hajj & Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom and lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, adding that Pakistan would always remain a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Minister is leading a high-level delegation with members from the Saudi ministry of foreign affairs, interior, Saudi civil aviation authority, communication, tourism, etc. The visit is the first by a Minister of Hajj and Umrah to Pakistan.

The caretaker prime minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for its serious interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The Saudi minister thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to him and members of his delegation. He said Saudi Arabia would extend all possible facilitation to Pakistani pilgrims, adding that in addition to religious visits, the delegation would also try to promote Saudi tourism to Pakistan.