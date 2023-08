DG KHAN - Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol from Dubai.

According to details, Khan Mu­hammad s/o Ahmad Buksh had killed Ghulam Farid in 2020 over matrimonial issue and case was registered against him with Kot Mubarak police station and he fled away abroad. Inspector legal Asif Iqbal Rana under the directions of DPO DG Khan Hassan Afzal got is­sued the red warrant against the PO and arrested him from Dubai with the help of Interpol.