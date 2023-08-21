Police arrest four members of kidnappers gang

PESHAWAR - The Capital City Police arrested four persons of a gang involved in kidnapping incidents in Badhber area, said police spokesman on Sunday.

Led by SP Sadar Malik Habib, police teams conducted a successful operation in Mashokhel Sheikhan Road under the supervision of DSP Badhber Ziaullah and SHO Nasir Khattak and arrested four members of a notorious kidnapping gang.

Ameen Khan had lodged FIR in Badhber Police Station that Manzoor son of Jan Alam, Masood and Arshad sons of Qasim Jan, residents of Mashokhel and Alamzeb son of Orangzeb of district Khyber had kidnapped him for ransom. The police arrested the accused along with weapons.

During the initial investigation, they confessed to their involvement in the abduction of Ameen Khan for ransom. The police have started investigations into the matter and assured that all those involved in the kidnapping would be brought to justice.