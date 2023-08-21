Police solve blind murder case

SIALKOT - Sialkot police claimed to have solved a blind mur­der case and arrested an accused here on Sunday. According to the police, Sufian of Kala Ghumnan of Muradpur police station had been shot dead by an unidentified accused. The family members told the police that Sufyan had no enmity with anyone. The mysterious murder created an atmosphere of fear in the area. DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal taking notice of the tragic incident of blind murder, issued orders to the police team under the supervi­sion of SP Investigation Ziaullah to trace and arrest the accused. SHO Muradpur police station Inspec­tor Abdul Razzaq, on the instructions of SP Investi­gation Ziaullah, traced and arrested accused Faisal of Kakutchey Road. During the investigation, the accused revealed that Saira Bibi, the wife of the de­ceased, was also involved in the murder. When the police detained Saira Bibi, it was revealed that she had an affair with the accused and both wanted to get married. Sufian had married Saira Bibi three years ago and they had a one-year-old daughter.

FOUR HELD WITH DRUGS, LIQUOR

District police claimed to have arrested four persons with narcotics and liquor. Police arrested Owais with 10 liters of liquor during patrolling on Railway Road area while Kotli Loharan police de­tained Farooq with 1.540kg hashish and Saddar Pasrur police detained Abdullah with 5 liters of liquor and Afzal with 5 liters of liquor.