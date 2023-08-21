PPP candidate Dr Daha launches election campaign in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - The source of power is the people. I will be elected by the power of the people’s vote and will remedy the deprivations of the people of the con­stituency and will fight hard for the construction and development of the constituency. The solu­tion to the basic problems of the people is the way of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). These views were expressed by the ticket holder of Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party, Constituency NA 145 Khanewal, former MS Services Hospital La­hore, Dr Waqar Ahmed Khan Daha at a ceremony held in his honour here on Sunday. Addressing on the occasion, he said that he is starting his political campaign along with his colleagues and will continue the public service mission of his fa­ther, former Member of National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary Defense Major Aftab Ahmad Khan Daha. He said that he will never disappoint the workers of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Ms Benazir Bhutto. He has no personal enmity or op­position to anyone.