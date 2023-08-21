Monday, August 21, 2023
President's tweet undermined dignity of country's supreme office: Firdous Ashiq

Web Desk
2:53 PM | August 21, 2023
Spokesperson of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that President Dr Arif Alvi's tweet on Sunday was condemnable in strongest terms.

In one of her statements, Awan said President Alvi's tweet had seriously damaged the dignity and identity of the supreme office of Pakistan.

She said office of the president was considered to be a symbol of the integrity and protection of the Constitution of Pakistan as well as the strength of the federation.

She further said tweet of President Alvi had sent a very negative message of the country all over the world.

It should be noted that President Alvi, in one of his tweets, had said that he did not sign the official secrets act amendment bill and the army amendment bill.

