Prince Andrew to cause more trouble for King Charles with ‘unexploded bombs’

LONDON-Prince Andrew may stir up some more trouble for the Royal Family given that here may be more secrets left to be exposed following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019. The Duke of York was stripped off of his Royal titles and privileges after his connection with the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, were revealed. According to a source cited by The Sunday Times, royal aides have expressed their fears that there might more secrets. “It feels like more stuff is going to come out. There are still unexploded bombs,” insider shared. The source added that King Charles has no desire to bring his brother “out of the freezer,” as Andrew has been sidelined in the public eye. Moreover, Palace officials believe that Andrew is “more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, earlier in February, as they stepped down from their senior royal positions. The Sussexes were reportedly evicted from Frogmore so that Andrew could be moved here from his 20-bedroom Royal Lodge. However, since the news, Andrew has resisted the monarch’s orders and is ‘not ready to budge.’ Per the outlet, attempts to move Andrew from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage appear to have been shelved, the paper claims. Moreover, the King and other royals arrived at Balmoral for their summer break. Meanwhile, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah will stay at seven-bed Craigowan Lodge rather than the main residence. Whereas, King Charles was caught off-guard during one of royal engagements and revealed his true feelings on his son, Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions given their grievances with the Firm and at many times with their Royal relatives. The father and son have been estranged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, which was released back in January. Back in February, the monarch was visiting the University of East London and greeted students who had gathered outside. One of the students ended up asking the King, “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?” Having misheard what the young pupil had said, Charles asked him, “Who?” Upon hearing, “Harry, your son,” Charles nervously and rather heartbreakingly responded, “It would be nice.” The monarch then quickly moved on from that conversation. Following the comment, Prince Harry returned several times to London to attend court hearings of his cases pending in the London High Court. He also attended the Coronation of his father, but the two never reconnected in those trips. Most recently, Harry was a snubbed just last week after the Buckingham Palace website removed the His Royal Highness (HRH) titles from Harry’s name. While the rift continues, a well-placed source has revealed that there are plans set in motion for a meeting between the two next month for reconciliation.