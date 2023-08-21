Monday, August 21, 2023
Protest rally held against murder of journalist

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

BADIN-A rally was taken out against the brutal killing of a journalist Jan Muhamad Mahar here on Sunday.
The rally which started from Qazia waah bridge culminated at Aiwan-e-Sahafat after passing through Badin Press Club. Civil society activists, grower body, social worker Ittehad, motorcycle association, nationalist organizations, citizens and large number of journalists participated in the rally. On this occasion, the participants chanted slogans against the murder of journalist and demanded immediate arrest of culprits.

OUR STAFF REPORT

