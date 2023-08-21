Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI’s Raja Azhar ‘arrested’

PTI’s Raja Azhar ‘arrested’
Web Desk
11:20 AM | August 21, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh Assembly MPA Raja Azhar has been ‘arrested’ from Karachi.

PTI spokesperson claimed Raja Azhar was taken into custody from Karachi’s Saddar area and had been shifted to an unknown place.

Last week, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court cancelled the interim bails of former assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar in the May 9 cases and issued their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The hearing of the May 9 cases was held before the special anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar did not appear before the court. The court also ordered to confiscate the guarantee money of both the accused.

PTI leaders Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar were not appearing before the court after getting bails. According to the police, cases were registered against the accused in Ferozabad police station.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023