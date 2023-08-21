PTI’s Raja Azhar ‘arrested’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh Assembly MPA Raja Azhar has been ‘arrested’ from Karachi.

PTI spokesperson claimed Raja Azhar was taken into custody from Karachi’s Saddar area and had been shifted to an unknown place.

Last week, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court cancelled the interim bails of former assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar in the May 9 cases and issued their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The hearing of the May 9 cases was held before the special anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar did not appear before the court. The court also ordered to confiscate the guarantee money of both the accused.

PTI leaders Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar were not appearing before the court after getting bails. According to the police, cases were registered against the accused in Ferozabad police station.