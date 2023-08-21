PTI seeks SC action over non-compliance of Alvi orders

ISLAMABAD - The legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought ‘suo-moto’ action by the supreme court of Pakistan to ascertain against those committed alleged fraud with President Dr. Arif Alvi on the is­sue of giving assent to the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act.

Barrister Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Haider Panjotha were ad­dressing a press conference at the National Press Club here Sunday af­ter President Alvi denied having giv­en assent to the two bills separate­ly passed by the parliament and sent to the president for approval. Pan­jotha said the President is the head of the state. He said the president, via a tweet, denied having signed the two bills. He said the president had directed his staff to return the two bills unsigned. He recalled the pres­ident’s tweet to say that the presi­dent was told that the two bills had been returned which actually were not. He claimed the President’s di­rections were not complied with and added these two bills are not a val­id piece of legislation. Panjotha not­ed that within the scheme of Article 75, ‘deemed assent’ is relevant to the second time the president assents a bill, and not the first. He said that ar­ticle 75 of the Constitution sets out a clear procedure for the passage of bills and explained how Article 75 works. “Under Article 75, the pres­ident can within 10 days either as­sent to a bill or return it to the par­liament with a message that the bill be reconsidered. He said if the presi­dent decides to return the bill, there are two stages: the first stage is re­turning the bill to the parliament for reconsideration under Article 75(1)(b). The second stage is a joint sitting of parliament actually reconsidering the bill and (with or without amend­ment) passing it again under Arti­cle 75(2). He explained the concept of “deemed assent” even if the presi­dent does not in fact give his assent, saying the deeming provision “only kicks in once the bill has been recon­sidered and passed by parliament in a joint sitting under Article 75(2). There is no automatic ‘deemed as­sent’ attached to an unsigned bill, he added. He said the president claimed he has not signed and assented to the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act amendments. Neither of these two bills was ever reconsidered and passed by parliament in a joint sit­ting, he said and added there can be no ‘deemed assent’ in this case. He said in the light of the president’s claim, neither of these laws are val­id pieces of legislation.