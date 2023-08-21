Punjab CM reviews work at Akbar Chowk Flyover project

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the under construction Akbar Chowk flyover project and reviewed progress being made on the construction work.

All piles and pile caps of Akbar Chowk flyover project have been completed. CM while directing to submit a report about the project on a daily basis asserted to complete the project by the mid of next month under any circumstance.

The Chief Minister directed to improve the design of U-turn and ordered the construction of a model road from College Road to Akbar Chowk. He inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project and construction of roads.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the construction work of roads surrounding the flyover as soon as possible, adding that the citizens will be provided transportation facilities with the completion of roads surrounding the project.

The citizens will be given permanent relief from traffic bottlenecks with the completion of Akbar Chowk flyover project. Commissioner/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Ahmed and Contractor while giving a briefing about the pace of work on the project apprised that work on 29 out of 31 pairs has been completed.

CM condemns NW bomb blast Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a bomb blast in North Waziristan.

Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the bomb blast. He said, “We profoundly express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of deceased labourers and stand with them in this hour of grief.”

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured labourers.

CM unhappy with Kahna hospital facilities Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed strong dissatisfaction after observing poor conditions at Government Indus Hospital Kahna during a surprise visit on Sunday.

He criticised the staff for providing false information and noted issues like non-functioning air-conditioners, cleanliness problems, and blood stains on bed-sheets. The patients expressed concerns about staff behaviour and delays in medical check-ups. Naqvi inspected various departments, contacted the health secretary and expressed disappointment at the hospital’s state. The Commissioner Lahore division and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present.