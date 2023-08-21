Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning actor dies at age 66

NEW YORK -Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us,” has died at age 66, according to his manager, Dan Spilo. Jones was best known for playing William Hill, a bisexual recovering drug addict with terminal cancer who reconnects with his son, played by Sterling K. Brown, in the multi-generational drama “This Is Us.” He was nominated for an Emmy four consecutive times from 2017-2020 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, winning in 2018 and 2020. Jones appeared in the shows “Mr. Robot,” “The Get Down,” and “Luke Cage,” as well as in the movies “Half Nelson,” “Across the Universe,” “Dog Days,” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” In addition to his on-screen roles, Jones was a stage actor on and off Broadway, and he was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for his portrayal of Montrellous in the play “Clyde’s.” Jones was also a father who made Emmy history when his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, won an Emmy for her performance in the Quibi series “#FreeRayshawn” in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year