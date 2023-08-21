Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon: Roscosmos

MOSCOW - The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the Moon after an in­cident during pre-landing ma­noeuvres, Russian space agen­cy Roscosmos said on Sunday. Communication with Luna-25 was lost at 2:57 pm (1157 GMT) on Saturday, Roscosmos said. Ac­cording to preliminary findings, the lander “has ceased to exist fol­lowing a collision with the Moon’s surface”. “Measures taken on Au­gust 19-20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuc­cessful,” the space agency added. It said a ministerial investigation would be launched into the caus­es of the crash, without giving any indication of what technical prob­lems might have occurred. With Luna-25, Moscow had hoped to build on the legacy of its Sovi­et-era Luna programme, marking a return to independent lunar ex­ploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scan­dals at the programme and grow­ing isolation from the West. The 800-kilogram Luna-25 probe was to have made a soft landing today (Monday) on the lunar south pole -- the first in history. Russia has not attempted to land on a celestial body since 1989 when the Soviet Union’s ill-fated Phobos 2 probe to explore the moons of Mars failed due to an onboard comput­er malfunction. Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov had said the venture would be “risky”, telling President Vladimir Putin in June that the probability of it succeeding was “around 70 percent”.