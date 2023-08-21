Monday, August 21, 2023
Shehbaz leaves for London to discuss elder Sharif’s return

Senior party leaders are also expected to reach London this week to finalise plans

Our Staff Reporter
August 21, 2023
LAHORE  -  Former prime minister and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif left for London from Lahore Airport on Sunday morning to meet his el­der brother Mian Nawaz Sharif who is residing in the United Kingdom since November 2019. 

Two family members also accom­panied Shehbaz Sharif as he left on a Qatar Airways flight that will reach London after a stopover in Doha. Se­nior party leaders are also expected to reach London this week to final­ise plans for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country which is expected in the third week of September. 

Earlier, former federal minister and PML-N spokesperson Marri­yum Aurangzeb announced Sheh­baz Sharif’s departure to London in a tweet. She said that during his stay in London, Shehbaz Shar­if will also meet party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif. 

Also, Chief Organizer of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Lahore Saiful Mulok Khokhar and President PML-N Youth Wing Lahore Fais­al Saif Khokhar had an important meeting here regarding issues re­lating to the possible return and reception of Nawaz Sharif. 

Saiful Mulok Khokhar and Faisal Saif Khokhar briefed Chief Organiz­er Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz on the initial preparations for wel­coming Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

