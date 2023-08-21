Shehbaz leaves for London to discuss elder Sharif’s return

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif left for London from Lahore Airport on Sunday morning to meet his elder brother Mian Nawaz Sharif who is residing in the United Kingdom since November 2019.
Two family members also accompanied Shehbaz Sharif as he left on a Qatar Airways flight that will reach London after a stopover in Doha. Senior party leaders are also expected to reach London this week to finalise plans for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country which is expected in the third week of September.
Earlier, former federal minister and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Shehbaz Sharif’s departure to London in a tweet. She said that during his stay in London, Shehbaz Sharif will also meet party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif.
Also, Chief Organizer of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Lahore Saiful Mulok Khokhar and President PML-N Youth Wing Lahore Faisal Saif Khokhar had an important meeting here regarding issues relating to the possible return and reception of Nawaz Sharif.
Saiful Mulok Khokhar and Faisal Saif Khokhar briefed Chief Organizer Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz on the initial preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.