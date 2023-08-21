Shehbaz leaves for London to discuss elder Sharif’s return

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif left for London from Lahore Airport on Sunday morning to meet his el­der brother Mian Nawaz Sharif who is residing in the United Kingdom since November 2019.

Two family members also accom­panied Shehbaz Sharif as he left on a Qatar Airways flight that will reach London after a stopover in Doha. Se­nior party leaders are also expected to reach London this week to final­ise plans for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country which is expected in the third week of September.

Earlier, former federal minister and PML-N spokesperson Marri­yum Aurangzeb announced Sheh­baz Sharif’s departure to London in a tweet. She said that during his stay in London, Shehbaz Shar­if will also meet party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Also, Chief Organizer of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Lahore Saiful Mulok Khokhar and President PML-N Youth Wing Lahore Fais­al Saif Khokhar had an important meeting here regarding issues re­lating to the possible return and reception of Nawaz Sharif.

Saiful Mulok Khokhar and Faisal Saif Khokhar briefed Chief Organiz­er Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz on the initial preparations for wel­coming Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.