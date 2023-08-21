Siraj asks Election Commission to hold polls within 90 days

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Sirajul Haq has de­manded the Election Commission hold the polls within 90 days and announce date of the na­tional vote. Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Sunday, he said the JI will approach the Supreme Court if the ECP avoided to announce the date of the general elections. It was the constitutional obligation of con­ducting elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies, he added. He underscored that the PPP shares equal responsibility for the conspiracy to delay the elections. The PPP, in conjunction with the PDM, approved the digital census, contribut­ing to the uncertainty surrounding the election date, he added. The JI leader emphasized that the caretaker government’s principal duty is to collaborate with the ECP in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections. He said the President stance of Official Secrets Act and Army Amendment Act has opened another pandora box. Appealing directly to the Supreme Court, he urged the in­stitution to take notice of the issue, expressing hope that such an intervention would alleviate the confusion, which has once again made the country a subject of ridicule on the global stage. Haq vehemently condemned the recent incidents in Jaranwala in­volving the burning of churches and targeting the Christian community. He emphasized the necessity for an impartial inquiry into these events, including the burning of the Holy Quran. He firmly advocated against vigilantism, asserting that no individual or group should assume the role of dispensing justice out­side the bounds of the law. He reiterated that the restoration of the rule of law is the sole avenue towards salvaging the nation. Announcing his in­tention to visit the affected area on Monday, he emphasized that the JI has consistently raised a powerful voice in defense of minority rights.