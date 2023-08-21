Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Spain beat England to win FIFA Women's World Cup for 1st time

Spain beat England to win FIFA Women's World Cup for 1st time
Anadolu
10:05 AM | August 21, 2023
Sports

Spain defeated England 1-0 on Sunday to win the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Spain broke the deadlock when Olga Carmona splendid a left-footed goal from close range in the 29th minute at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

In the 70th minute, Spain wasted a golden chance to double their lead against England when Jennifer Hermoso's penalty was saved by Mary Earps.

Spain receive record $10M

The prize pool for the 2023 tournament was $110 million, up from $30 million in the previous tournament in 2019.

Spain bagged a record $10 million in prize money as winners, while England received $7.5 million as runners-up.

The US is the most dominant force in women's football, having won four titles in the first eight editions – 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019.

Meanwhile, Sweden tasted a 2-0 win over Australia on Saturday in the World Cup's third-place game as Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfo scored for the Swedish team at Brisbane Stadium.

Ambulance services

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023