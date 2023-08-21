Spain beat England to win FIFA Women's World Cup for 1st time

Spain defeated England 1-0 on Sunday to win the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Spain broke the deadlock when Olga Carmona splendid a left-footed goal from close range in the 29th minute at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

In the 70th minute, Spain wasted a golden chance to double their lead against England when Jennifer Hermoso's penalty was saved by Mary Earps.

Spain receive record $10M

The prize pool for the 2023 tournament was $110 million, up from $30 million in the previous tournament in 2019.

Spain bagged a record $10 million in prize money as winners, while England received $7.5 million as runners-up.

The US is the most dominant force in women's football, having won four titles in the first eight editions – 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019.

Meanwhile, Sweden tasted a 2-0 win over Australia on Saturday in the World Cup's third-place game as Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfo scored for the Swedish team at Brisbane Stadium.