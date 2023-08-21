Sutlej Flood Threat

The recent discharge of floodwater into the Sutlej River by India has raised the risk of high-level flooding, prompting authorities to issue warnings. This situation demands heightened disaster preparedness and a prioritisation of life and property protection. With already 200 lives lost in flash floods this year, it is crucial that we improve our mechanisms to mitigate and respond to calamities. Considering the country’s ongoing economic crisis and the lingering impact of last year’s floods, it is imperative to avoid any further calamities.

The surge of floodwater in the Sutlej River, particularly at Ganda Singh Wala Barrage, has led to the evacuation of hundreds of families and the loss of lives in Kasur. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported an ongoing high-level flooding situation, dependent on water flow at Harike Headworks and Ferozepur Headworks. In response to this growing threat, the local administration in districts adjacent to the Sutlej River has been put on high alert. Measures have been implemented to restrict movement in the affected areas, while deputies have been instructed to strengthen the dykes along the river.

The country’s disaster preparedness mechanisms will be tested once again in the face of these floods. Learning from the experiences of the previous monsoon season, where unprecedented damages occurred, it is essential to review and enhance our disaster response strategies. By prioritising early-warning systems, establishing efficient evacuation plans, and strengthening infrastructure, we can reduce the impact on lives and property.

It is vital to recognise that many individuals and communities are still recovering from the hardships caused by last year’s floods. Given the current economic crisis, the common man can ill-afford any further calamities. The rehabilitation process is ongoing, with significant resources and funds required to rebuild and restore affected areas. Preventing additional devastation and strengthening disaster preparedness will not only alleviate the burden on the already strained economy but also allow for sustained recovery and progress.