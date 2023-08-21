Sutlej flooding breaks protective dykes, drowns villages in Punjab

Flooding in Sutlej River has broken protective dykes and submerged several villages.

The land link of several villages has disrupted in flooding in Sutlej forcing people to evacuate from their homes on their own without support from the authorities.

Flood affected people are trying to stop floodwater and save their villages on their own.

Hundreds of acres farmland with standing crops has submerged in the water.

Several settlements including Shahoo Baloch, Baqarki, Mari Amb, Kot Bakhsha, Bheni Noor Jahanian and other villages have been under flood threat.

Sutlej River has been in high flood at Sulemanki Headworks, with 1,46,271 cusecs inflow and outflow.

The river has also been in high flood at Head Ganda Singh with 1,82,188 cusecs outflow.

The water level in Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala has been as high as 21.90 feet.

A flood flow of 2,80,000 cusecs, released from India yesterday entered in Bahawalnagar district.

“After 35 years such big water flow has entered in Sutlej River. This huge 2.75 Lac cusecs floodwater could wreak havoc in the area,” DC Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Bhoon said in a video message to the residents of Sutlej River belt.

He has advised the people to evacuate to relief camps or other safer places to avoid hazard. “The people should also evacuate their cattle immediately from the area, likely affected by the flooding,” he said.

A spokesperson of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) earlier stated that the high flood flow in Sutlej will likely to pass through Islam Headworks on August 21 (today).

The Punjab PDMA said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India “have entered into the flood regime”. “The water will be regularly discharged on daily basis from the water works until August 21.”