Tropical Storm Hilary slams Mexico on path to California

CALIFORNIA - At least one person has died as Hilary pummels the peninsula of Baja California in Mexico, of­ficials said. The victim’s vehicle was swept away near the city of Santa Rosalía, according to a statement from the Mexican government. Hilary first began impacting Mexico as a hurri­cane Sunday morning, and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues on its path toward California. Tropical Storm Hilary is mov­ing faster as it nears landfall along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Hilary was moving at a brisk 25 mph to the north-northwest on Sunday morning, according to data from the Na­tional Hurricane Center