Tropical Storm Hilary slams Mexico on path to California

CALIFORNIA - At least one person has died as Hilary pummels the peninsula of Baja California in Mexico, officials said. The victim’s vehicle was swept away near the city of Santa Rosalía, according to a statement from the Mexican government. Hilary first began impacting Mexico as a hurricane Sunday morning, and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues on its path toward California. Tropical Storm Hilary is moving faster as it nears landfall along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Hilary was moving at a brisk 25 mph to the north-northwest on Sunday morning, according to data from the National Hurricane Center