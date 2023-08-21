Two drown in separate incidents

FAISALABAD - A young man and boy drowned in separate incidents in Faisalabad dur­ing past 12 hours. According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, 22-year-old Abid Zahoor of Chak No.623-GB jumped into the River Ravi near Garh Fateh Shah when his rivals report­edly chased him to avenge an old enmity. As a result, he drowned. In other incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in the Rakh Branch Canal near Rafhan Mill. The Rescue 1122 fished out both bodies and handed them over to the area police while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

WOMAN DIES IN GUN ACCIDENT

A wife of a security guard was killed as a gun went off accidentally in the area of City Jaranwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Sun­day that Shahamand of Chak No.238-GB, who is a security guard in a local factory, was cleaning his gun when he pushed its trigger accidentally. As a re­sult, a bullet hit his wife, Saba Parveen. The 45-year-old woman was rushed to hospital but she breathed her last on the way. The police handed over the body to relatives for burial after com­pleting formalities, he added.