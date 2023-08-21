Two minors die due to toxic spray

BUREWALA - Two kids were died while three other fam­ily members including parents fell uncon­scious as poisonous anti-mosquito spray spread in the room. According to details, Muhammad Kashif resident of F-block Ve­hari, sprayed anti-mosquito spray in the room at night and went to sleep with his wife and children after running air condi­tioner and locking the doors. The entire family went unconscious due to toxic spray spread in the room in which two innocent children 3 years old Hiba Kashif and Muhammad Jan lost their lives while Kashif his wife and a child Muhammad Ali were taken to Nishtar hospital Multan due to critical condition where the condi­tion of the child is said to be critical.