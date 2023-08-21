Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two minors die due to toxic spray

APP
August 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA  -  Two kids were died while three other fam­ily members including parents fell uncon­scious as poisonous anti-mosquito spray spread in the room. According to details, Muhammad Kashif resident of F-block Ve­hari, sprayed anti-mosquito spray in the room at night and went to sleep with his wife and children after running air condi­tioner and locking the doors. The entire family went unconscious due to toxic spray spread in the room in which two innocent children 3 years old Hiba Kashif and Muhammad Jan lost their lives while Kashif his wife and a child Muhammad Ali were taken to Nishtar hospital Multan due to critical condition where the condi­tion of the child is said to be critical.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023