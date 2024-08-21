Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

12 martyred in Israeli strike on school shelter in Gaza

NEWS WIRE
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories  -  Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 12 people on Tuesday. “Our crews retrieved 12 martyrs from the Mustafa Hafiz school, which was bombed by the Israeli occupation west of Gaza City,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. Thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in the school, he said, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. Bassal had earlier given a toll of seven dead and 15 wounded in the strike, which he said had hit the second floor of the school building. The latest death toll figure could not be independently verified. AFP photos showed the school reduced to rubble, with scores of Palestinian men and women, many holding children, fleeing the site after the strike.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024