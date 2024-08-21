Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2nd death anniversary of legendary singer Nayyara Noor observed

2nd death anniversary of legendary singer Nayyara Noor observed
NEWS WIRE
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD   -   The second death anniversary of legendary singer Nayyara Noor, also known as ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ was observed on Tuesday. Born in Assam, India in 1950 she migrated to Pakistan in 1957. Nayyara Noor sang numerous film songs, Ghazals and patriotic songs. Her famous songs include ‘Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna’, ‘Aye Jazba-e-Dil Gar Mein Chahun’,  ‘Roothay Ho Tum, Tum Ko Kaisay Manaoun Piya’, and ‘Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobsurat Thay’. She was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 2006. Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi after a protracted illness on August 20, 2022.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024