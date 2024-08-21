3 BLA terrorists involved in killing of DC Panjgur shot dead in Mastung

ISLAMABAD - Three terrorists of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were killed and three others wounded during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in Mastung District on Tuesday. The operation was conducted on the night of August 18th and 19th in Mastung District.

During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, the three BLA terrorists were killed while three of them got injured, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were also responsible for shahadat (martyrdom) of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Zakir Ali, on August 12th.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the perpetrators to justice. Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.