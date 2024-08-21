AC inspects seed dealers shops in Daur

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daur Hasan Zafar alongwith Inspector of Seed Certification and Registration visited the shops of various seed dealers of Daur and checked seed quality and registration at shops. On the instructions of the DC, action is being taken against those selling seeds of unregistered commodities, the AC said. He said that farmers are suffering losses due to substandard seeds which will not be tolerated in any case. The DC Shaheed Benazirabad said that a major operation is being launched against the sellers of non-standard and unregistered seeds across the district and in this regard operation will be done alongwith federal agency seed certification and registration throughout the district.