KARACHI - The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that agreements with friendly nations will soon be implemented, expressing confidence that Pakistan will also exit the IMF programme shortly. He reassured the nation, stating, “There is better days are coming, and Pakistan will soon overcome its economic crisis.”

According to the press release issued by Governor House, Kamran Khan Tessori shared these views while speaking to the media after his visit to Indus Motor Company on Tuesday. During the visit, he inspected the company’s plants, manufacturing processes, and various departments. He emphasised the urgent need for a 20-year industrial policy, noting that such a plan is essential for sustained industrial growth.

In response to a question, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori suggested that transitioning to solar and Thar coal energy could significantly alleviate the country’s electricity problems. He mentioned that he has written to the federal government and the chief minister of Sindh, requesting a special electricity package for the public. He praised the dedication and hard work of Indus Motor Company, highlighting their provision of technical assistance to 35 international companies as a commendable achievement. He also lauded the company’s initiatives in education, health, and road safety, acknowledging the significant contributions of all those involved in the industrial sector.

Upon his arrival at Indus Motor Company, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori received a warm welcome from the company’s chief executive officer and staff. During a briefing, the CEO informed the governor that Pakistan’s first hybrid vehicle has been developed, with 64 percent of the parts manufactured locally. The CEO also mentioned that the company employs 2.5 million people and conducts various training programs for its labor force, enabling them to work in international companies, where they are making notable contributions. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also participated in the plantation drive by planting a tree at Indus Motor Company.