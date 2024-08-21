Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Armed Forces pay tribute to Rashid Minhas on martyrdom anniversary

Our Staff Reporter
August 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs Tuesday paid solemn tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on the occasion of his 53rd martyrdom anniversary. Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas stands as a luminous exemplar in the annals of Pakistan’s history, embodying the very essence of valour and sacrifice. On this day in 1971, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, demonstrating unshakeable bravery and an unrelenting commitment to the defence of Pakistan.

“As we honour this national hero, we recall his extraordinary act of valour, which epitomizes the spirit of our Armed Forces and serves as a testament to his unyielding dedication,” the ISPR said. It added, “The sacrifice of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas will be etched in our collective memory forever, inspiring future generations to emulate his exemplary courage and loyalty”. The Armed Forces of Pakistan saluted Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas’s extraordinary courage, steadfast loyalty, and devotion to duty, drawing inspiration from his legacy to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the great nation.

