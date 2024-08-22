Autism therapeutic clinics to be set up across province: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah has announced establishment of Pakistan’s first Autism Therapeutic Clinics across the province to cater to the mental rehabilitation of the 150,000 children diagnosed with autism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These clinics will operate on a no-profit-no-loss basis, ensuring affordable care for all affected children. The clinics are set to be established in Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Mansehra, Swabi, Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Dir, targeting both urban and remote areas of the province.

According to the Autism Society of Pakistan’s 2023 data, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to 150,000 children with autism, with no existing government-run facilities for their mental rehabilitation. A significant number of these children belong to remote areas, where no centres are currently available for their treatment and rehabilitation.

Qasim Ali Shah emphasised the importance of inclusive development, stating, “Living a normal life is a fundamental right of every child. Isolating a child from society due to their mental condition or social background is a mark of backwardness. Prioritising the mental rehabilitation of these children can make them valuable contributors to our development.”

In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of Health and the Autism and Learning Disabilities Organization to establish these clinics.

Under this MoU, the clinics will be set up in district hospitals across ten districts over the next five years. The Department of Health will provide the necessary space and resources for these clinics in the district hospitals.

These clinics will be staffed with qualified psychologists who will offer specialised services for the mental rehabilitation of children with autism.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Qasim Ali Shah also visited Bacha Khan International Airport to oversee the screening process for Mpox (Monkeypox) among arriving passengers. He was accompanied by MNA Arbab Sheer Ali and Director of Public Health, Dr Irshad Roghani.

During the visit, Dr Farizuddin, In-charge of Border Health Services at Bacha Khan International Airport, briefed the Minister on the screening procedures in place for passengers arriving on international flights.

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah personally inspected the screening of passengers and assessed the measures being taken. Emphasising the importance of precautionary measures, the minister stated, “It is better to be proactive in preventing the spread of the disease rather than responding to an outbreak. We are focusing heavily on screening to prevent the potential spread of Mpox. Passengers arriving from border points and airports are urged to cooperate fully with the screening staff. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot afford another pandemic like COVID-19.”

Qasim Shah also shared that special instructions have been issued to Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) to immediately isolate any suspected Mpox cases identified during OPD consultations and refer them to isolation wards. Samples from these patients will be sent to the Public Health Reference Lab for analysis to determine whether they have contracted Mpox.

He further clarified that there have been no reported cases of the Clade I strain of Mpox so far, and the Clade II strain is less dangerous and not typically life-threatening.