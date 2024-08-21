Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove declared ineligible by election tribunal

The Election Tribunal has denotified Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove, declaring him ineligible to hold public office following allegations of electoral fraud.

The tribunal's decision came in response to a petition filed by Mir Saeed Langove, who accused Mir Zia Langove of manipulating the electoral process. After reviewing the evidence, the Election Tribunal ordered re-polling at seven polling stations within Mir Zia Langove's constituency, citing significant irregularities.

As a result of the tribunal's ruling, Mir Zia Langove has been removed from his position as the Home Minister of Balochistan. The re-polling is expected to determine the final outcome for the contested seat.

In a separate but related development, Gohram Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party has challenged the election victory of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in the Election Tribunal. Gohram Bugti's petition questions the legitimacy of Sarfaraz Bugti's candidacy, arguing that as a former minister of the caretaker cabinet, Sarfaraz Bugti was ineligible to contest the election from PB-10 (Dera Bugti).

The petition alleges that Sarfaraz Bugti influenced the electoral process by posting his preferred polling staff and then resigning from the caretaker cabinet to contest the election. Gohram Bugti further claimed that the unusually high vote ratios of 80 to 99 percent reported in favor of Sarfaraz Bugti are implausible and requested the tribunal to conduct thumb verification of voters.

Gohram Bugti has urged the tribunal to declare the PB-10 seat vacant and call for a by-election, arguing that Sarfaraz Bugti should not hold assembly membership due to his alleged ineligibility to run for office. The tribunal's decision on this matter is awaited as the legal battle continues.