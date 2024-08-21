Barrister Gohar vows to hold peaceful rally on August 22

Barrister Gohar, Chairman of PTI, has affirmed that a peaceful rally will proceed as planned on Thursday, August 22, in compliance with Islamabad High Court's orders. Responding to the suspension of the rally's No Objection Certificate (NOC), Gohar emphasized the party's commitment to adhering to the court's directives. The central leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, is set to address the gathering.

Gohar clarified that the NOC cannot be legally revoked under the High Court's orders and confirmed that the rally will take place at Tarnol Sangjani, 30 kilometers from the Red Zone. He assured that the event, scheduled for 5:00 PM, will solely be a rally, with no sit-in planned.

Additionally, Gohar noted the religious party's planned protest at D-Chowk at 8:00 AM and condemned the suspension of the NOC as unlawful, unconstitutional, and contradictory to democratic principles.