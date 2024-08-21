Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Barrister Gohar vows to hold peaceful rally on August 22

Barrister Gohar vows to hold peaceful rally on August 22
Web Desk
9:52 PM | August 21, 2024
National

Barrister Gohar, Chairman of PTI, has affirmed that a peaceful rally will proceed as planned on Thursday, August 22, in compliance with Islamabad High Court's orders. Responding to the suspension of the rally's No Objection Certificate (NOC), Gohar emphasized the party's commitment to adhering to the court's directives. The central leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, is set to address the gathering.

Gohar clarified that the NOC cannot be legally revoked under the High Court's orders and confirmed that the rally will take place at Tarnol Sangjani, 30 kilometers from the Red Zone. He assured that the event, scheduled for 5:00 PM, will solely be a rally, with no sit-in planned.

Additionally, Gohar noted the religious party's planned protest at D-Chowk at 8:00 AM and condemned the suspension of the NOC as unlawful, unconstitutional, and contradictory to democratic principles.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1724227294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024