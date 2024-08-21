Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Bilawal praises successful missile test

STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday expressed satisfaction over the successful test of the Shaheen-II ballistic missile. The PPP Chairman PPP congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with the project on this significant achievement. He remarked that Pakistan’s missile technology is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the country’s scientists and engineers. He emphasized that the successful test of the Shaheen-II sends a clear message of deterrence to Pakistan’s adversaries about Pakistan’s invincible defence. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proudly stated that Pakistan’s ballistic missile technology is a gift to the nation from his late mother Benazir Bhutto.

