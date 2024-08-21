Canada named 28-player squad for Pacific Nations Cup opener against Japan

Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team has unveiled its 28-player squad for the upcoming match against Japan, scheduled for Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver.

The squad announcement follows a 12-day training camp at Shawnigan Lake School and a preparation match against the Vancouver Highlanders. Twenty-four players return from the summer squad that competed in Ottawa, including seven debutantes: Jesse Mackail, Mark Balaski, Ethan Fryer, Nic Benn, Brock Gallagher, Dewald Kotze, and Calixto Martinez.

Captain Lucas Rumball and vice-captain Ben LeSage, along with 15 players with Major League Rugby (MLR) experience, lead the team. LeSage is one of four players from the championship-winning New England Free Jacks. Pacific Pride graduates Tyler Matchem, Rhys James, and Kaden Duguid, who also played in France, might earn their first caps during the tournament.

The squad includes seven players with strong ties to BC’s Lower Mainland, including four who began their rugby careers at Earl Marriott Secondary School in White Rock.

Head Coach Kingsley Jones expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation and selection process, highlighting the depth and excitement for the upcoming matches in Vancouver, LA, and Japan.

Additionally, it has been announced that the 2025 will serve as a qualification pathway for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with the top three teams earning a spot in the 24-team event. For more details on the qualification process, visit the World Rugby announcement.